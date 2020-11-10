Global  
 

Apple Event News Hub and Live Blog — The first Apple Silicon Macs

9to5Mac Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Apple is holding a special “One more thing” event today, streamed directly from Apple Park. During this event, we expect the full details on Apple’s transition to Apple Silicon in the Mac lineup, the macOS Big Sur release date, and more.

Apple’s live stream will begin at 10 am PT/1 pm ET, and you can follow along in 9to5Mac’s Apple Event News Hub for the latest coverage. Head below and refresh throughout the event for more.

