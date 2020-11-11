Global  
 

Nomad Veterans Day sale takes 20% off sitewide: Base Station Pro, more

9to5Toys Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Nomad is now launching its Veterans Day sale and taking *20% off *its entire collection of iPhone 12 cases, chargers, Apple Watch bands, and leather accessories when code *NOVEMBER20* has been applied at checkout. Shipping varies per order. Our top pick is the new Nomad Base Station Pro for *$183.96*. Usually selling for $230, today’s offer is good for a $46 discount and marks the very first price cut we’ve seen. With the power to wirelessly charge three devices at once thanks to 18 Qi coils, Base Station Pro packs the brand’s usual leather stylings with 5W speeds. An included 27W USB-C PD charger completes the package. Over 165 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for all of our top picks.

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Long Island Moves Ahead With Aggressive Legislation To Help Veterans Impacted By COVID-19 Pandemic

Long Island Moves Ahead With Aggressive Legislation To Help Veterans Impacted By COVID-19 Pandemic 02:11

 With Veterans Day coming this week, there has been more outreach to help those service men and women struggling with mental health issues, food insecurity and more. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

