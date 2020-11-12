China to ship 3 billion parcels during post-COVID Singles’ Day
Thursday, 12 November 2020 () China’s e-commerce behemoths Alibaba and JD.com again claimed to have set records during the world’s largest shopping event, Singles’ Day. The figures can often be gamed to paint a rosy picture of perpetual growth, journalists and analysts have long observed, so they are limited metrics for measuring the firms’ performance or Chinese consumers’ purchasing power […]
China's Alibaba said orders on its e-commerce platforms during the Singles' Day shopping extravaganza had exceeded $56 billion by Wednesday morning, as lockdown-weary consumers splashed out on as many as 16 million discounted goods. Francis Maguire reports.