China to ship 3 billion parcels during post-COVID Singles’ Day

TechCrunch Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
China’s e-commerce behemoths Alibaba and JD.com again claimed to have set records during the world’s largest shopping event, Singles’ Day. The figures can often be gamed to paint a rosy picture of perpetual growth, journalists and analysts have long observed, so they are limited metrics for measuring the firms’ performance or Chinese consumers’ purchasing power […]
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: $56 bln and counting: Alibaba's Singles' Day

$56 bln and counting: Alibaba's Singles' Day 01:14

 China's Alibaba said orders on its e-commerce platforms during the Singles' Day shopping extravaganza had exceeded $56 billion by Wednesday morning, as lockdown-weary consumers splashed out on as many as 16 million discounted goods. Francis Maguire reports.

