Sony PlayStation 5 gaming console goes on sale: Check price, features
Thursday, 12 November 2020 () Sony on Thursday released its highly-anticipated gaming console ‘PlayStation 5‘ just two days after rival Microsoft released its newest Xbox. The game unit of Sony Corp touts the new console’s data-processing capacity, saying it is 100 times faster than the PS4, its predecessor launched in February 2014. The company also said the new console has […]
Sony Corp is seeing "very considerable" demand for its PlayStation 5 console via pre-orders, its gaming chief said, as the tech firm targets pole position in the race to tap the growth of gaming with..