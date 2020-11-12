Global  
 

Sony PlayStation 5 gaming console goes on sale: Check price, features

BGR India Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Sony on Thursday released its highly-anticipated gaming console ‘PlayStation 5‘ just two days after rival Microsoft released its newest Xbox. The game unit of Sony Corp touts the new console’s data-processing capacity, saying it is 100 times faster than the PS4, its predecessor launched in February 2014. The company also said the new console has […]
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Microsoft launches new Xbox amid gaming boom

Microsoft launches new Xbox amid gaming boom 01:22

 Microsoft has launched its new Xbox consoles, and the timing looks good for the firm as gaming enjoys a global boom thanks to locked-down consumers. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

