SimpliSafe's 11-piece Shield Home Security System is down to $200 (Save 46%)

9to5Toys Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the SimpliSafe Shield Home Security System for *$199.99 shipped*. Also available directly from Best Buy. Down from its $370 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 46% discount, beats our previous mention by $15, and marks the lowest we’ve seen on this bundled. This SimpliSafe package gives you everything needed to secure your home including a base station, wireless keypad, and key fob, as well as a series of sensors. On top of its two motion detectors, you’re also getting six entry sensors for securing doors or windows. Over 350 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

