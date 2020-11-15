Global  
 

Walmart Black Friday ad revealed: Apple Watch $119, AirPods Pro $169, Nest speakers, more

9to5Toys Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
One of the final Black Friday dominos has finally fallen. This year’s Walmart Black Friday ad has been revealed with some of 2020’s hottest deals. Walmart is making a major push to discount a large selection of Apple products, setting the pace for other retailers. This includes Apple Watch, AirPods, and iPads. Walmart is also looking to be one of the few retailers guaranteeing a selection of Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles on the big day, as well. Head below for full details on Walmart’s Black Friday plans for this year.

