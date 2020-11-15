Watch SpaceX launch its historic first NASA astronaut crew mission live

Global  
 

TechCrunch Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
SpaceX and NASA have spent years working towards today’s Crew-1 mission, which is set to launch from Florida at 7:27 PM EST (4:27 PM PST). This is the first time that SpaceX’s Dragon capsule and Falcon 9 rocket will be officially used as a spacecraft certified by NASA for human flight on a regular astronaut […]
 Tomorrow’s Space X Crew-1 launch will have the eyes of the world and proud Americans watching as history is made.

