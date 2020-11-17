Animal Crossing: New Horizons is getting Christmas, Thanksgiving, and save data transfers

Hopes for Covid test to allow care home visits before Xmas



Matt Hancock hopes Covid-19 testing can be offered to enable people to visit their loved ones in care homes across the country before Christmas. The Health Secretary said there is a "terrible dilemma" between wanting to keep people safe in care homes yet also wanting to allow visiting. He told the Commons: "Testing can help to resolve that. The pilots are ongoing now in some parts of the country and I very much hope we can get to the position where we can offer testing to enable visiting across the country before Christmas."

Credit: ODN Duration: 00:28