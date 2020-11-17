Global  
 

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is getting Christmas, Thanksgiving, and save data transfers

The Verge Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Animal Crossing: New Horizons is getting Christmas, Thanksgiving, and save data transfersA few more holidays are coming to the virtual world of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Today, Nintendo announced that Turkey Day and Toy Day — the in-universe versions of Thanksgiving and Christmas — will take place over the next two months. Additionally, the game’s next update will introduce save data transfers and expansion for your in-game storage.

Let’s start with the holidays. Turkey Day will take place on November 26th, will involve a big meal in the town square, and players will be able to earn a gift by helping out. Toy Day, meanwhile, is much more elaborate. It lasts from December 1st through the 25th, and players will be able to gather ornaments from trees to create new seasonal items, while holiday-themed decorations and...
