Beats launches a glow-in-the-dark pair of Powerbeats for $200
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Image: Beats
Beats today announced a glow-in-the-dark set of its Powerbeats neckband earbuds. Priced at $199.95 (a $50 upsell over the regular model), they’re a collaboration between Beats and design label Ambush, with the latter company’s logo printed on the buds.
The glowing Powerbeats could prove useful for runners out on the street in the dark. They’re the first glow-in-the-dark product that Beats has made. Yoon Ahn, Ambush’s co-founder and creative director, said she was inspired by Tokyo’s energetic nightlife when working on the project with Beats. “I live in the middle of Shibuya and I am always inspired by how the city just glows at night time,” she said. “I thought it would be really cool to design a product that could capture that same...
Image: Beats
