Rockport’s Best Sale offers 30% off popular styles + extra 40% off all outlet

9to5Toys Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Rockport’s Flash Sale is offering *30% off* its most popular shoes and *40% off* all sale or outlet. Find deals on boots, dress shoes, sneakers, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $85 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Cold Springs Plus Chukka Boots for men. This style is also waterproof, cushioned, and designed to be breathable. These shoes are also durable to go hiking and nice for everyday wear this winter. You can currently find them on sale for* $84* and originally they were priced at $120. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Rockport and be sure to check out the Cole Haan Early Access Black Friday Sale that’s offering *50% off* sitewide here.

