Twitter’s new Stories feature ‘Fleets’ is struggling under the load

TechCrunch Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Twitter’s new Stories feature, “Fleets,” appears to be struggling under the load. Launched this morning to Twitter’s global user base, Fleets appear at the top of the Twitter app, allowing users to post ephemeral content that disappears in 24 hours as well as view stories posted by others. But user demand and curiosity about the […]
News video: Twitter rolls out new feature 'Fleets'

Twitter rolls out new feature 'Fleets' 01:22

 Social networking service Twitter has got a new feature, called Fleets. The new tool will allow a user to write text, post photos, videos, or add earlier tweets into a little visual info-nugget that disappears after 24 hours. According to Mashable, the feature very much identical to Instagram...

