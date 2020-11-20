The Mandalorian’s biggest mystery answered by diving into the prequels’ most controversial aspect
Image: Lucasfilm Ltd.
For much of The Mandalorian, Baby Yoda has existed as the show’s ultimate MacGuffin. The Empire — particularly, Giancarlo Esposito’s Moff Gideon — has been willing to go through huge expense and effort to get their hands on the little green guy, but one of the biggest questions in the series has been “why?”
Season 2, episode 4, “The Siege,” finally gives an answer — but it’s tied to one of the most controversial, even reviled, aspects of George Lucas’ prequel films.
*Spoilers below for The Mandalorian season 2, episode 4, and the Star Wars films*
It’s midi-chlorians.
As a recording of bespectacled Dr. Pershing (last seen taking a blood sample from Baby Yoda in season 1) reveals, Moff Gideon appears to be experimenting with injecting test...
