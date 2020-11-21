Global  
 

US, Europe and SpaceX launch a satellite to track rising global sea levels

engadget Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Scientists should soon have an easier time studying rising sea levels as climate change takes hold. NASA and the ESA have partnered with SpaceX to launch the Sentinel 6 Michael Freilich ocean tracking satellite. The spacecraft will gauge sea levels w...
