Neo: The World Ends With You heading to PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch
Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Neo: The World Ends With You, the follow-up to Square Enix’s 2007 cult classic for the Nintendo DS, will launch for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in summer 2021, the developer announced today. The action roleplaying game returns players to the Shibuya district of Tokyo.
Few details about Neo: The World Ends With You have been released. As Rindo, players will once again participate in the Reapers’ Game, which plays out through a series of missions that will determine whether the player is erased from existence itself. A trailer released today teases a return to the series’s colorful, fictionalized take on Shibuya, as well as a new cast.
The World Ends With You first launched for Nintendo DS more than a decade ago to critical acclaim....
