FBI Issues Warning of Hackers Spoofing Its Internet Domain Monday, 23 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, or the FBI, has issued a warning about a series of spoofed domains that are being used by cybercriminals in an attempt to steal user information. Spoofed domains typically look like real domains, only that malicious actors turn to a very simple trick: they change one letter, the Internet domain, or add more words that make sense for each target, all in an attempt to trick users into thinking they’re loading the legitimate site. In most cases, hackers publish content that encourages users to provide information like personal details and credit card numbers. The FBI says it has already detected a number of spoofed domains, as well as others that no longer resolve, which means they have been suspended (though there’s also a chance they might be reactivated at a later time). Users who want to visit the FBI’s official site should check the URL in the address bar and make sure ... The Federal Bureau of Investigation, or the FBI, has issued a warning about a series of spoofed domains that are being used by cybercriminals in an attempt to steal user information. Spoofed domains typically look like real domains, only that malicious actors turn to a very simple trick: they change one letter, the Internet domain, or add more words that make sense for each target, all in an attempt to trick users into thinking they’re loading the legitimate site. In most cases, hackers publish content that encourages users to provide information like personal details and credit card numbers. The FBI says it has already detected a number of spoofed domains, as well as others that no longer resolve, which means they have been suspended (though there’s also a chance they might be reactivated at a later time). Users who want to visit the FBI’s official site should check the URL in the address bar and make sure ... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources FBI issues warning for National Cybersecurity Awareness Month



It's National Cybersecurity Awareness Month and the FBI is issuing a warning. Online scams are even more common now during the pandemic. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:41 Published on October 15, 2020

