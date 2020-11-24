TP-Link Black Friday sale: Smart filament bulbs, light strips, Wi-Fi systems, more from $13
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 () TP-Link’s Black Friday offers are now live at Amazon with a selection of smart home accessories, Wi-Fi systems, and more from *$12*. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is on the TP-Link Kasa Smart Filament LED KL60 Bulb for *$13.99*. Typically fetching $20 and having just dropped to $17, today’s offer saves you an extra 18% and matches the all-time low. Differing from the average smart bulb look, TP-Link’s Kasa lights bring the Edison-style aesthetic to your setup. These bulbs come equipped with support for Alexa and Assistant, all while not needing to be paired with a hub. Connecting over Wi-Fi, you’ll be able to change brightness and more through the smartphone app, as well. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 435 customers. Head below for everything else on sale ahead of Black Friday.