YouTube suspends OANN for spreading coronavirus-related misinformation
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
YouTube has temporarily barred One American News Network from posting new videos, according to Axios. The one-week suspension, during which time the channel won’t be able to monetize its content, comes after OANN shared a video that broke the platfor...
YouTube has temporarily barred One American News Network from posting new videos, according to Axios. The one-week suspension, during which time the channel won’t be able to monetize its content, comes after OANN shared a video that broke the platfor...
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources