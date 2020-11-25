Global  
 

YouTube suspends OANN for posting COVID-19 misinformation

CBS News Wednesday, 25 November 2020
YouTube suspended the pro-Trump media outlet One America News Network on Tuesday as part of the streaming platform's efforts to curb misinformation about COVID-19. The company also announced the channel's existing videos would be demonetized.
Coronavirus updates: First 6.4M doses of COVID vaccine likely in December; New Mexico approves $330M stimulus bill; US death toll nears 260K

 Tennessee won't mandate COVID-19 vaccine in K-12 public schools. El Paso, Texas, sets new curfew. OAN suspended from YouTube. Latest virus news.
USATODAY.com

OAN, touted by Donald Trump for its 'Great News,' suspended from YouTube for COVID-19 misinformation

 OAN, which had been warned about violating a COVID-19 misinformation policy, according to YouTube, won't be allowed to upload videos for one week.
USATODAY.com

'America is back': Biden pushes past Trump era with nominees [Video]

'America is back': Biden pushes past Trump era with nominees

“Together, these public servants will restore America globally, its global leadership and its moral leadership,” US President-elect Biden said.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 04:56Published
Trump plans to pardon Michael Flynn: source [Video]

Trump plans to pardon Michael Flynn: source

U.S. President Donald Trump has told allies he plans to pardon his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday (November 24). Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:19Published

Watch Live: Trump expected to join Giuliani at Pennsylvania hearing on election

 Pennsylvania certified its election results Tuesday.
CBS News

Safety measures are critical if you must host an ill-advised Thanksgiving crowd

 If you are hosting a Thanksgiving crowd, here are ways to stay healthy and stop the spread of COVID.
USATODAY.com
Face masks 'could lead to eradication of Covid-19' [Video]

Face masks 'could lead to eradication of Covid-19'

A new research has concluded just how vital face masks are in the fight against coronavirus; the use of them by at least 70 per cent of the population could lead to the end of the pandemic.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:09Published

Watch Live: Cuomo gives COVID-19 update before Thanksgiving

 He said Tuesday that COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state are up 128% in three weeks and urged "serious caution" during the holiday.
CBS News

