YouTube suspends OANN for posting COVID-19 misinformation
YouTube suspended the pro-Trump media outlet One America News Network on Tuesday as part of the streaming platform's efforts to curb misinformation about COVID-19. The company also announced the channel's existing videos would be demonetized.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
YouTube Video-sharing service owned by Google
Coronavirus updates: First 6.4M doses of COVID vaccine likely in December; New Mexico approves $330M stimulus bill; US death toll nears 260KTennessee won't mandate COVID-19 vaccine in K-12 public schools. El Paso, Texas, sets new curfew. OAN suspended from YouTube. Latest virus news.
USATODAY.com
OAN, touted by Donald Trump for its 'Great News,' suspended from YouTube for COVID-19 misinformationOAN, which had been warned about violating a COVID-19 misinformation policy, according to YouTube, won't be allowed to upload videos for one week.
USATODAY.com
One America News Network American far-right pay television news channel
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
'America is back': Biden pushes past Trump era with nominees
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 04:56Published
Trump plans to pardon Michael Flynn: source
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:19Published
Watch Live: Trump expected to join Giuliani at Pennsylvania hearing on electionPennsylvania certified its election results Tuesday.
CBS News
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Safety measures are critical if you must host an ill-advised Thanksgiving crowdIf you are hosting a Thanksgiving crowd, here are ways to stay healthy and stop the spread of COVID.
USATODAY.com
Face masks 'could lead to eradication of Covid-19'
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:09Published
Watch Live: Cuomo gives COVID-19 update before ThanksgivingHe said Tuesday that COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state are up 128% in three weeks and urged "serious caution" during the holiday.
CBS News
