Sorel Early Access Black Friday Sale offers deals starting at $15 + free shipping

9to5Toys Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
The Sorel Early Access Black Friday Sale is live with *up to 40% off* sitewide including its best-selling boots and accessories. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. For women, the Explorer Joan of Arctic Boots are a standout from this sale. They’re currently marked down to* **$157.20*, which is $53 off the original rate. These boots are waterproof, very stylish, and lined to promote warmth. The faux fur details are fashionable for this season and you can choose from six versatile color options. They also feature a unique bottom to promote traction and rated 4.2/5 stars from Sorel customers. Head below the jump to find more deals from Sorel. Also, Under Armour’s Black Friday Event offers deals starting at just *$15*.

0
Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Published
News video: Changes you can expect if you plan on heading out for in-person shopping on Black Friday

Changes you can expect if you plan on heading out for in-person shopping on Black Friday 01:32

 Popular department stores and malls across Arizona are making changes to previous Black Friday practices.

