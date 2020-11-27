Watch AOC play Among Us on Twitch tonight

AOC Wants To Create Blacklist



In 2019, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez complained that she and leftist allies were being placed on a blacklist by Democratic Party regulars. Now, according to the Washington Examiner, she wants to be the one making the list. Earlier this week AOC asked if anyone was keeping a list of Trump "sycophants" for future use. Ocasio-Cortez has apparently changed her position on lists since she is not the target.

