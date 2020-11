Watch AOC play Among Us on Twitch tonight

Friday, 27 November 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

After making a huge splash in her Twitch debut last month, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ( D NY ) plans to join the streaming platform again tonight to play Among Us with MPP Jagmeet Singh , leader of Canada’s New Democratic Party , and two other Twitch streamers. The stream, hosted by Singh, is set to begin at 7PM ET on Friday.Ocasio-Cortez’s first time playing Among Us on Twitch was a massive hit, peaking at 435,000 viewers at one point during the match on October 20th. She played with Rep. Ilhan Omar (D- MN ), as well as Twitch streamers Pokimane, HasanAbi, and more, to get out the vote, with the stream becoming one of the 20 most-viewed of all time.Canadian Members of Parliament & US Members of Congress venting each other into space....