Save up to 30% on Samsung Galaxy smartphones: S20 $750, more from $285

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is taking up to *30% off *a selection of unlocked Samsung Android smartphones starting at* $285 shipped*. Headlining is the Samsung Galaxy S20 Smartphone at *$749.99*. Usually selling for $1,000, today’s offer is good for a $250 price cut, beats our previous mention by $50, and marks a new Amazon low. Samsung’s Galaxy S20 features a 6.2-inch display alongside 28-hour battery life that’s backed by a Super Fast Charging mode. You’ll also be able to count on 128GB of storage as well as 5G connectivity, on top of its Single Take AI-powered triple camera array around back. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 1,000 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

