First Xbox Series X update rolling out with more dynamic backgrounds and UI changes
New Xbox Series X dynamic backgrounds. | Image: Microsoft
Microsoft is starting to roll out the November update for the Xbox Series X, Series S, and Xbox One consoles today. The software update is the first dashboard update for Microsoft’s next-gen consoles, and it includes more dynamic backgrounds that are exclusive to the Xbox Series X and Series S.
The update adds six new dynamic background designs, including ones that are clear nods to older Xbox consoles. Each can be selected from the settings panel of the Xbox dashboard, and Microsoft says it’s working on additional styles, colors, and designs for future console updates.
Image: Microsoft The new dynamic backgrounds.
Alongside the updated dynamic backgrounds, the Xbox Series X and S are getting a new tag that...
