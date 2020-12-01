Famed Arecibo Observatory Collapses Following Cable Failures Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ( 4 days ago )

The Arecibo Observatory in its prime.



The National Science Foundation (NSF) previously expressed concern this could happen, which is why it decided last month the dish would be demolished rather than repaired. Gravity took care of that a bit quicker than expected as the 900-ton suspended platform plummeted into the dish overnight, completely destroying the iconic instrument.

