Amazon Music Unlimited now lets you stream music videos

'Mulan' Now Available On Disney+



"Mulan" is now available to watch on Disney Plus as part of a regular subscription without an extra fee. The movie originally debuted as a Premier Access title. The cost of the movie is $29.99. That's in addition to the price of a Disney Plus membership. On October 6, Disney also made "Mulan" available for purchase from Amazon, Vudu, FandangoNow, and other digital retailers. Disney Plus costs $6.99 per month, or $69.99 per year for an annual plan.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:29 Published on January 1, 1970