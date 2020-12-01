Amazon Music Unlimited now lets you stream music videos
Amazon is adding a large vault of music videos to its Amazon Music Unlimited service. Unlike some competitors like YouTube Music, Amazon’s videos are only available to paying subscribers, according to Android Police — not listeners on the ad-sponsored free tier. But the selection seems on par with other services.
You’ll now see music videos show up as their own section in search results and on artist pages. There will also be music video playlists to watch through. As with YouTube Music, there’s a toggle on the now playing screen to switch between the music video and just the audio of whatever you’re currently listening to.
The debut of music videos comes after Amazon brought its X-Ray feature to the service for US and UK customers in...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Amazon (company) American technology and e-commerce company
Amazon to face federal lawsuit over firing of warehouse workerKEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images
Amazon’s decision to fire warehouse worker Courtney Bowden violated labor laws, according to charges filed by the..
The Verge
'Mulan' Now Available On Disney+
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:29Published
Anti-Amazon protesters demonstrate in front of Paris Finance Ministry
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50Published
Sonos One Wi-Fi speakers are $40 off todayPhoto by Chris Welch / The Verge
Sonos ran an all-too-short one-day sale on its Wi-Fi speakers last week for Black Friday. The good news is that..
The Verge
French protesters challenge Amazon's expansion
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:41Published
Amazon Music music streaming platform and online music store operated by Amazon
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources