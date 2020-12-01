Global  
 

Amazon Music Unlimited now lets you stream music videos

The Verge Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Amazon Music Unlimited now lets you stream music videosAmazon is adding a large vault of music videos to its Amazon Music Unlimited service. Unlike some competitors like YouTube Music, Amazon’s videos are only available to paying subscribers, according to Android Police — not listeners on the ad-sponsored free tier. But the selection seems on par with other services.

You’ll now see music videos show up as their own section in search results and on artist pages. There will also be music video playlists to watch through. As with YouTube Music, there’s a toggle on the now playing screen to switch between the music video and just the audio of whatever you’re currently listening to.

The debut of music videos comes after Amazon brought its X-Ray feature to the service for US and UK customers in...
