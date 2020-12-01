Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fortnite’s Galactus event was a giant arcade shooter — and now the game is down

The Verge Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Fortnite’s Galactus event was a giant arcade shooter — and now the game is downThe Marvel-themed season of Fortnite ended with a Galactus-sized bang. As has been teased since the debut of season 4 in August, the game’s current season concluded with a live event that pitted Fortnite players against the planet-sized supervillain in a dramatic showdown — and it ended with the game going down, replaced by a timer for the launch of season 5.

For those who managed to get into the event, things started out pretty tame. I spent around half an hour just hanging around on the Avengers’ helicarrier while empty-handed, not able to do anything like build or pick up a weapon. Epic even posted a message letting players know they were indeed in the right place.

When the event started properly, Galactus slowly made his way to the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Fortnite 2017 video game developed by Epic Games

You can now explore 100 Thieves’ sprawling LA headquarters inside of Fortnite

 Image: 100 Thieves

100 Thieves has made a virtual version of its sprawling LA headquarters, the Cash App Compound, that you can explore inside of..
The Verge

Fortnite is getting a monthly $12 subscription for exclusive in-game items

 A new season of Fortnite is almost here, and alongside it, developer Epic is introducing a monthly subscription service called Fortnite Crew. For $11.99 each..
The Verge
Free two months Disney Plus subscription announced for players making in-game purchases in Fortnite [Video]

Free two months Disney Plus subscription announced for players making in-game purchases in Fortnite

Video game 'Fortnite' developer Epic Games announced a new promotional measure that allows players who make a real-money purchase in-game and are new Disney Plus subscribers to get up to two months of the streaming service for free. According to The Verge, the offer is valid from November 10, starting at 7 PM ET through December 31 for players 18 years old or older in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand where Disney Plus is available. Any real-money purchases made in 'Fortnite' beginning from November 6, including the purchase of its-in game V-Bucks currency, will qualify users for the offer. The Verge reported that the purchases made with V-Bucks are not eligible. Once the two-month Disney Plus trial ends, users will be charged the monthly rate for a subscription unless they cancel.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:18Published

Galactus Galactus Comic book character


Marvel Comics Marvel Comics Company that publishes comic books and related media

Disney Honors Chadwick Boseman's Birthday [Video]

Disney Honors Chadwick Boseman's Birthday

According to CNN, Disney honored the late actor, Chadwick Boseman on Sunday. Sunday, November 29, was his birthday. He would have turned 44. Boseman died in August after private battle with colon cancer. He won the hearts of fans after starring as King T'Challa in Black Panther, a Marvel superhero franchise. On Saturday, Disney chairman Bob Iger told fans on Twitter that Disney would honor Chadwick on his birthday, in a way that was fit for a Marvel king.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:35Published

Stolen £500k Marvel and Star Wars haul recovered

 Police find "tens of thousands" of boxes of collectibles, comics and memorabilia during searches..
BBC News
Marvel unleashed! 6-yr-old becomes world's youngest computer programmer [Video]

Marvel unleashed! 6-yr-old becomes world's youngest computer programmer

Arham Om Talsania is a six-year-old boy who has become the world's youngest computer programmer, setting an unprecedented record. A resident of Gujarat's Ahmedabad, Arham has created a Guinness World Record by clearing the powerful 'Python Programming Language' exam. Class 2nd student has broken the earlier record of seven-year-old Muhammad Hamza Shahzad, British boy of Pakistani origin.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:24Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Fortnite Has Announced a Subscription Service For Exclusive In-Game Goodies [Video]

Fortnite Has Announced a Subscription Service For Exclusive In-Game Goodies

Fortnite Has Announced a Subscription Service For Exclusive In-Game Goodies

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:16Published
Top 10 Times Game Developers Got Confrontational [Video]

Top 10 Times Game Developers Got Confrontational

The video game industry has seen its fair share of confrontational encounters! For this list, we’re looking at some of the times where game developers snapped back at fans, media, or even their..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 11:57Published
Get In The Game Voting Event [Video]

Get In The Game Voting Event

Get In The Game Voting Event

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 03:45Published

Related news from verified sources

Amazon Thanksgiving Marvel sale from $8: Funko, Citizen watches, collectibles, more

 Today only, as part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is offering up to *30% off* Marvel toys and watches. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or...
9to5Toys

ComiXology’s up to 91% off Black Friday sale has Marvel, DC, manga, more from $1

 ComiXology is celebrating Black Friday with a collection of price cuts on Marvel favorites, DC classics, manga, and more. One of the most noteworthy sales is...
9to5Toys

Today’s best game deals: Yakuza Like a Dragon $35, Pokémon Sword/Shield $40, more

 As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Yakuza: Like a Dragon on PS4 for *$34.99 shippe*d. Also matched at Best Buy on Xbox One. Both...
9to5Toys