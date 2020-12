The Justice Department is suing Facebook for side-stepping visa rules

Thursday, 3 December 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

Photo by Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty ImagesThe Justice Department has filed charges against Facebook for allegedly discriminating against US workers in its hiring practices. The complaint, filed on Thursday, alleges that the company maintained a separate job listing process for visa-eligible job postings, both limiting the visibility of the job listing online and insisting that job seekers submit their applications by mail.According to the Justice Department, the result was a systematic effort to discourage US workers from applying for an entire class of jobs at Facebook.“Facebook’s discriminatory recruitment and hiring practice is routine, ongoing, and widespread,” the complaint reads. “It discriminates against U.S. workers because of their immigration or citizenship status,...