The Justice Department is suing Facebook for side-stepping visa rules
Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Photo by Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images
The Justice Department has filed charges against Facebook for allegedly discriminating against US workers in its hiring practices. The complaint, filed on Thursday, alleges that the company maintained a separate job listing process for visa-eligible job postings, both limiting the visibility of the job listing online and insisting that job seekers submit their applications by mail.
According to the Justice Department, the result was a systematic effort to discourage US workers from applying for an entire class of jobs at Facebook.
“Facebook’s discriminatory recruitment and hiring practice is routine, ongoing, and widespread,” the complaint reads. “It discriminates against U.S. workers because of their immigration or citizenship status,...
Photo by Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images
The Justice Department has filed charges against Facebook for allegedly discriminating against US workers in its hiring practices. The complaint, filed on Thursday, alleges that the company maintained a separate job listing process for visa-eligible job postings, both limiting the visibility of the job listing online and insisting that job seekers submit their applications by mail.
According to the Justice Department, the result was a systematic effort to discourage US workers from applying for an entire class of jobs at Facebook.
“Facebook’s discriminatory recruitment and hiring practice is routine, ongoing, and widespread,” the complaint reads. “It discriminates against U.S. workers because of their immigration or citizenship status,...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
United States Department of Justice U.S. federal executive department in charge of law enforcement
Confidence in Barr? Trump declines to say
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:38Published
Trump continues to push false claims of election fraud in Facebook videoPresident Trump posted a long Facebook video where he repeatedly denounced the November election as "rigged," even though Attorney General William Barr said the..
CBS News
Former prosecutor, jurors back federal inmate who is set to die next weekAfter a 17-year hiatus in executing federal inmates, President Trump's Justice Department has executed eight federal inmates in 2020, and four more men and one..
CBS News
US investigating secret bribe scheme for WH pardonNewly released court documents show the Justice Department is investigating whether there was a secret scheme to lobby White House officials for a pardon as well..
USATODAY.com
Facebook American online social networking service
Facebook is stepping up moderation against anti-Black hate speechIllustration by James Bareham / The Verge
Facebook has started weighting anti-Black hate speech on its platform as higher priority than hate speech..
The Verge
Facebook will remove misinformation about COVID-19 vaccinesThe company wants to remove misinformation about the virus that could lead to "imminent physical harm."
CBS News
Facebook vows to tackle vaccine misinformation on its platform
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:51Published
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources