Metal Gear Solid movie to star Oscar Isaac as Solid Snake
Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Photo by Richard Harbaugh / A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images
Sony’s upcoming Metal Gear Solid movie adaptation will star Oscar Isaac as protagonist Solid Snake, according to Deadline. You might be familiar with Isaac as Resistance fighter Poe Dameron in the latest Star Wars film trilogy and his upcoming role as Duke Leto Atreides in Dune, and I think he could be a great fit to play Solid Snake.
Apparently Isaac did, too, as he cast himself for the role in this interview:
MARCH 2019.
OSCAR ISAAC CAST HIMSELF AS SOLID SNAKE. pic.twitter.com/bFbZ9K2TLf
— Big Boss (@LordBalvin) December 4, 2020
The Metal Gear Solid movie, which is still in development, will be directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts. But like some other movie adaptations of video games, this one has been in development for years — Metal...
