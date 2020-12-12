Global  
 

You can still get free Stadia hardware when you buy Cyberpunk 2077

You can still get free Stadia hardware when you buy Cyberpunk 2077

It’s a different kind of Cyber week. Cyber Monday is in the past, but the anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 game has finally launched, and it’s almost impossible to avoid seeing buzz about it online. One of this week’s best deals is aimed right at people who don’t have a console or a beastly gaming PC. The game is available on Google Stadia, and until supplies last, Google is offering a complimentary hardware bundle worth $100 to people who buy Cyberpunk 2077 on its cloud game streaming platform. Find details on this and a few more deals below.

--------------------

*Get Stadia hardware when you buy Cyberpunk 2077*

A few Verge writers found that playing Cyberpunk 2077 is actually a fantastic experience on Stadia, Google’s cloud gaming streaming service that doesn’t...
