You can still get free Stadia hardware when you buy Cyberpunk 2077
Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
Image: CD Projekt Red
It’s a different kind of Cyber week. Cyber Monday is in the past, but the anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 game has finally launched, and it’s almost impossible to avoid seeing buzz about it online. One of this week’s best deals is aimed right at people who don’t have a console or a beastly gaming PC. The game is available on Google Stadia, and until supplies last, Google is offering a complimentary hardware bundle worth $100 to people who buy Cyberpunk 2077 on its cloud game streaming platform. Find details on this and a few more deals below.
*Get Stadia hardware when you buy Cyberpunk 2077*
Google American technology company
