Cyberpunk 2077 developer says disappointed players can ask for refunds
Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Image: CD Projekt Red
Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red has acknowledged the performance issues plaguing the game on base last-gen consoles, and has apologized for not showing the game running on the original PS4 and Xbox One prior to its release. “We should have paid more attention to making it play better on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One,” it said in a notice published on Twitter. The developer said it is hoping to fix the “most prominent problems” with a series of patches to be released over the coming months, but added that anyone who doesn’t want to wait will be able to return their copy of the game.
The statement follows numerous ports about how poorly the game runs on the older machines. Players have reported choppy frame rates, weird physics,...
Image: CD Projekt Red
