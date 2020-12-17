Global  
 

ET Deals: $590 off Dell XPS 13 7390 13.3-Inch Intel Core i7 4K Laptop, iRobot Roomba i6+ 6550 Self Emptying Robot Vacuum for $549

Thursday, 17 December 2020
ET Deals: $590 off Dell XPS 13 7390 13.3-Inch Intel Core i7 4K Laptop, iRobot Roomba i6+ 6550 Self Emptying Robot Vacuum for $549Today you can get a compact 13.3-inch Dell laptop with a Core i7 processor, a 4K display and an aluminum chassis all for just $999.99. You can also save $250 on a new iRobot Roomba i6+ robot vacuum.
