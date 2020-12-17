ET Deals: $590 off Dell XPS 13 7390 13.3-Inch Intel Core i7 4K Laptop, iRobot Roomba i6+ 6550 Self Emptying Robot Vacuum for $549

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 22 Vacuum Deals That Deserve Your Attention This Cyber Monday—Including a Cordless Dyson



Save big on robot, cordless, upright, and handheld vacuum cleaners from popular brands. Credit: Better Homes & Gardens Duration: 00:48 Published 2 weeks ago Kitten Sits Atop Robotic Vacuum Cleaner and Enjoys Ride Around Room



Amba, the kitten, climbed on top of the robot vacuum cleaner. She sat there comfortably while the vacuum moved. She enjoyed the ride around the room. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 01:16 Published 3 weeks ago Dog isn't phased at all while robot vacuum works around him



This is totally priceless! Watch as this dog doesn't have a care in the world while the robot vacuum works around him. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 01:14 Published on October 28, 2020