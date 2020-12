ET Deals: Dell Vostro 13 5301 11th Gen Intel Core i5 Laptop for $699, iRobot Roomba i6+ 6550 Self Emptying Robot Vacuum for $549 Today you can get a 13.3-inch Dell Vostro laptop with one of Intel's new Core i5-1135G7 processors with over $500 knocked off the retail price. You can also save...

ExtremeTech 1 week ago