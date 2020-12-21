Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Disney confirms ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ is a ‘Mandalorian’ spin-off series

engadget Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
When the season two finale of The Mandalorian dropped last week, it teased something called The Book of Boba Fett in a post-credits scene. It was clear that Boba Fett was going to get some time in the spotlight, we didn’t know if this was a movie, a...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Jeremy Bulloch, Actor Who Played Boba Fett, Dead at 75

Jeremy Bulloch, Actor Who Played Boba Fett, Dead at 75 01:03

 Jeremy Bulloch, Actor Who Played , Boba Fett, Dead at 75. Bulloch’s agent confirmed that the British actor died on Thursday. Bulloch had lived with Parkinson’s disease for “many years.”. He had a long and happy career spanning more than 45 years. He was devoted to his wife, three sons,...

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

‘The Book Of Boba Fett’ New Disney+ ‘Star Wars’ Series Launching December 2021

 Deadline heard there was going to be a Boba Fett Disney+ spinoff series, but Lucasfilm left it off the lineup of Star Wars shows it...
Upworthy

Boba Fett Spin-Off Series Confirmed by Disney

 The new project called 'The Book of Boba Fett' is scheduled to come out in December 2021 on the Mouse House streaming service after it's officially announced by...
AceShowbiz