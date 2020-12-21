Disney confirms ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ is a ‘Mandalorian’ spin-off series
Monday, 21 December 2020 () When the season two finale of The Mandalorian dropped last week, it teased something called The Book of Boba Fett in a post-credits scene. It was clear that Boba Fett was going to get some time in the spotlight, we didn’t know if this was a movie, a...
Jeremy Bulloch, Actor Who Played , Boba Fett, Dead at 75.
Bulloch’s agent confirmed that
the British actor died on Thursday.
Bulloch had lived with
Parkinson’s disease for “many years.”.
He had a long and happy career spanning more than 45 years. He was devoted to his wife, three sons,...