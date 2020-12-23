Roast your own Spotify listens with this snarky AI Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

The yearly Spotify Wrapped is a rather upbeat affair, which doesn’t doesn’t quite match everyone’s mood this year. For the more sullen among us, there’s another option: a bot from The Pudding that will judge us for our crimes of listening to terrible music.



If you want to be judged, you open a page titled "How Bad is Your Spotify" and you log in with your Spotify account. (It might take a couple refreshes on the "Loading your music library" page.) This absolute jerk of an AI then drags you mercilessly while it pulls your playlists and top tracks. It asks you questions before it shows any results, in phrasing that gives the plain text the same aura as the girls who bullied me in middle school. Did you really listen to Clementine by Sarah...

