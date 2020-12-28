Global  
 

South Africa surpassed 1 million coronavirus cases amid spread of a new, more infectious variant

Business Insider Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Local health authorities told Reuters the new variant of the novel coronavirus was behind between 80 to 90% of South Africa's new cases.
 Xabiso Mkhabela/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images South Africa topped 1 million confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University. Local health authorities have linked a recent surge in cases with a new variant of the novel coronavirus, which is believed to be more infectious. The...

