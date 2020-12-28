New York Post’s Hunter Biden laptop source sues Twitter for defamation

Altmann: The only trick we have is to block transmission



Professor of Immunology at Imperial College London, Professor Danny Altmann, has said blocking transmission of the virus "is the only trick we have up our sleeve" in the fight against Covid-19. His comments come as the verdict on the Oxford AstraZenica vaccine is expected to be announced in the coming days, Report by Browna.

Credit: ODN Duration: 01:22