New York Post’s Hunter Biden laptop source sues Twitter for defamation

The Verge Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
New York Post's Hunter Biden laptop source sues Twitter for defamation

A computer repair shop owner cited in a controversial New York Post story is suing Twitter for defamation, claiming its content moderation choices falsely tarred him as a hacker.

John Paul Mac Isaac was the owner of The Mac Shop, a Delaware computer repair business. In October, the New York Post reported that The Mac Shop had been paid to recover data from a laptop belonging to Joe Biden’s son Hunter, and it published emails and pictures allegedly from a copy of the hard drive. After the Post’s sourcing and conclusions were disputed, Facebook and Twitter both restricted the article’s reach, and Twitter pointed to its ban on posting “hacked materials” as an explanation.

Mac Isaac claims Twitter specifically made this decision to...
News video: Stelter: Notable that Fox News hasn't promoted this

Stelter: Notable that Fox News hasn't promoted this 02:55

 CNN’s Brian Stelter explains the significance of a New York Post article calling on Trump to accept his defeat in the 2020 presidential election.

New York Post New York Post Daily tabloid newspaper based in New York City

Majority of Americans Reject AOC [Video]

Majority of Americans Reject AOC

The world is not impressed with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her policies. A Heartland Institute/Rasmussen poll is spells bad news for her political career and policies. Nearly 60 percent of the country thinks poorly of AOC. The NY Post reports that 75 percent want nothing to do with the socialism she preaches. Asked whether the free-market economy or socialism was better, 75 percent of likely voters chose capitalism. The survey polled 1,000 likely voters between Dec. 6 and 7.

Duration: 00:33Published

Hunter Biden Hunter Biden Son of former Vice President of the United States Joe Biden

Attorney General William Barr breaks with President Trump on election fraud in press conference

 Attorney General William Barr, in what is likely his last press conference, said he will not appoint a special counsel to investigate election fraud or Hunter..
CBS News

Attorney General Bill Barr breaks with Trump days before leaving office

 Attorney General Bill Barr announced Monday that he will not be appointing special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden or President Trump's claims of voter..
CBS News

US Attorney General William Barr undercuts Donald Trump on election and Biden inquiries

 Undercutting President Donald Trump on multiple fronts, Attorney General William Barr said Monday (US time) he saw no reason to appoint a special counsel to look..
New Zealand Herald

Barr rebukes Trump on Hunter Biden probe and 2020 election fraud

 Outgoing Attorney General William Barr broke with President Trump on election fraud claims and declined to appoint a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden...
CBS News

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

Biden warns U.S. security agencies "incurred enormous damage" during Trump administration

 President-elect Joe Biden painted a grim landscape of the state of the nation's national security and foreign policy agencies, warning that in the four years..
CBS News
Biden To Invoke Defense Production Act [Video]

Biden To Invoke Defense Production Act

Carolyn Kaster/AP President-elect Joe Biden will invoke a wartime production law, the Defense Production Act, to boost the production of vaccines after he's sworn-in. "You will see him invoking the Defense Production Act," Dr. Celine Gounder, who's on Biden's COVID-19 advisory board, told CNBC on Monday. The DPA gives the president broad authority to pressure US industries to produce supplies in the interest of national defense. Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Duration: 00:33Published

Year of tumult in politics: 2020 changed the U.S., creating 'a big fork in the road' with challenges for Biden, Trump

 Remember impeachment? Neither does anybody else after a year of upheaval that changed and challenged America's democracy.
USATODAY.com

Watch Live: Biden speaks after briefing from national security teams

 Mr. Biden's remarks come after President Trump finally signed the coronavirus relief package.
CBS News

Delaware Delaware State in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States

Biden introduces his choice for education secretary, Miguel Cardona

 President-elect Joe Biden held a press event in Wilmington, Delaware, to introduce his nominee to head the Department of Education, Miguel Cardona, the top..
CBS News

Watch Live: Biden delivers remarks ahead of Christmas holiday

 Mr. Biden will speak from Wilmington, Delaware.
CBS News
Joe and Jill Biden Publicly Received COVID-19 Vaccine on Monday 21st December [Video]

Joe and Jill Biden Publicly Received COVID-19 Vaccine on Monday 21st December

The president-elect and soon-to-be first lady have received the vaccine in Wilmington, Delaware.

Duration: 00:47Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

CBI: Neither side can be ‘fully ready’ to implement deal' [Video]

CBI: Neither side can be ‘fully ready’ to implement deal'

CBI Director General, Tony Danker, says “there’s no way any business on either side of the channel could be fully ready to implement this deal.” Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Duration: 00:34Published
Altmann: The only trick we have is to block transmission [Video]

Altmann: The only trick we have is to block transmission

Professor of Immunology at Imperial College London, Professor Danny Altmann, has said blocking transmission of the virus “is the only trick we have up our sleeve” in the fight against Covid-19. His comments come as the verdict on the Oxford AstraZenica vaccine is expected to be announced in the coming days, Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Duration: 01:22Published

11 great apps for your new 2020 Android device

 Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

The first thing to do when you get a new phone is to log back into all your accounts — email, Facebook,..
The Verge
Labour's Kate Green says current schools plan too unclear [Video]

Labour's Kate Green says current schools plan too unclear

Shadow Secretary for Education Kate Green has said that schools and parents would not be in the same uncertain position under a Labour Government. She called on the government to mobilise mass tesing and to publish scientific advice on schools Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Duration: 01:35Published

'Lake effect' brings over 30" (76cm) of snow to Buffalo, NY [Video]

'Lake effect' brings over 30" (76cm) of snow to Buffalo, NY

Buffalo in New York state was hit with more than 30 inches (76cm) of snow on Saturday December 26.

Duration: 00:30Published
Top Dems To AOC: Don't Challenge Schumer For Senate [Video]

Top Dems To AOC: Don't Challenge Schumer For Senate

There are rumors swirling that Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is eying Chuck Schumer's senate seat. New York political insiders think she will try to primary Schumer in 2022. New York State's..

Duration: 00:30Published
'Party Monster' Dead At 54 [Video]

'Party Monster' Dead At 54

(Newser) – He lived a life so wild that it was the subject not only of a Hollywood feature film but a documentary to boot. But that life ended on Christmas Eve in a way that might not be surprising..

Duration: 00:33Published

Myanmar: An Era Of Change Or A Change Of Era – OpEd

Myanmar: An Era Of Change Or A Change Of Era – OpEd As the New Year  rings in, one is quite perplex of whether, we are surviving in an era of change or in a change of era, as we leave behind the painful year of...
Eurasia Review

"No corona, no corona": Minister Ramdas Athawale's new slogan for new virus strain

 Union minister Ramdas Athawale, whose "go corona, go" chant became a national sensation, on Sunday came out with a new slogan, ''No Corona'', saying it was in...
Mid-Day

New Year parties not allowed on rooftops, boats, beaches and pubs: Mumbai Police

 The *Mumbai Police* has made massive arrangements to ensure that all *COVID-19* safety protocols are fully adhered to during the New Year celebrations in the...
Mid-Day