Samsung’s Galaxy A71 5G sees 33% discount to new all-time low of $400

9to5Toys Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy A71 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for *$399.99 shipped*. While you’d normally pay $600, today’s offer saves you 33% and beats our previous mention by $50. This is also a new all-time low, as well. Samsung’s Galaxy A71 manages to deliver flagship features despite entering at a more affordable price tag, which is only even more true with today’s sale. Alongside the 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ Infinity Display and 5G connectivity, you’ll also find a quad sensor camera system with a 64MP main lens around back. Support for the new Android One UI completes the package alongside a 4.4/5 star rating. Get a closer look in our announcement coverage.

