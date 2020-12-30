Satechi’s New Year sitewide sale takes up to 25% off latest chargers and accessories

Satechi’s New Year sale is now live and taking *20% off* its entire collection of chargers, Apple accessories, and more when code *NYE20* has been applied at checkout. Spending over $100 will lock-in *25%* in savings when you use code *NYE25* instead. Shipping varies per order. Headlining today’s sale is the 108W Pro USB-C PD Wall Charger at* $63.99*. Usually fetching $80, today’s offer is $6 under our previous mention and marking a new all-time low.



Featuring a pair of USB-C ports, this wall charger can deliver 90W to a single device while also outputting 18W to another. Then there’s two 2.4A USB-A ports for charging up accessories and the like. Rated 4.7/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more.



more…