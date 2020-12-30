Windows XP Has Finally Become a Thing of the Past

Windows XP is an operating system that has a well-deserved place in technology history books, as it’s the version that completely changed how we worked on our computers. Windows XP was a super-successful OS, there’s no doubt about it, and despite Microsoft giving up on its back in April 2014, users still weren’t ready to give up on it. This is why Windows XP actually survived so many years after being let go, despite the obvious security risks of staying with a product that no longer receives security updates and patches. And while some users put other security measures in place, all in an attempt to remain secure on Windows XP even after the end of support, others did nothing in this regard, so their computers just remained vulnerable to potential attacks. “Microsoft provided support for Windows XP for the past 12 years. But the time came for us, along with our hardware and software partners, to invest our resources toward supporting more recent technologies so t...