New Beats Flex wireless headphones catch first discount to $45

Amazon offers the new Beats Flex Wireless Earphones for *$44.89*. Free shipping is available for all. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $50 here with today’s deal marking the first discount we’ve tracked and a new all-time low. Given the rather affordable regular price tag, by Beats standard, today’s deal is all the more notable.



Top features include Apple’s W1 chip, which provides fast pairing and help push up to 12-hours of battery life on a single charge. You’ll find a familiar around-the-neck design here with integrated controls on the wire. We loved them in our hands-on review and over 1,100 Amazon customers have left solid ratings, as well.



