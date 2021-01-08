For the last few years, Jeff Bezos has been the richest person in the world -- even after losing a large chunk of his fortune in a divorce. That changed this week when a Tesla stock surge made Elon Musk the world's richest man. In celebration, he's not going to Disneyland. Nope, Elon Musk is apparently very serious about living on Mars, and he wants to bring a million people along for the ride.Full Article
Elon Musk, Now World’s Richest Man, Reaffirms His Intention to Live on Mars
