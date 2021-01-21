Green Deals: Honeywell Smart Thermostat $90 (Refurb, Orig. $199), more

Amazon offers the Honeywell Home Smart Thermostat in refurbished condition for *$89.99*. Free shipping is available for all. As a comparison, it originally sold for $199 and goes for $130 in new condition. Notable specs include compatibility with Alexa and Assistant systems, automatic scheduling, and more. Honeywell includes one smart sensor with purchase, as well, making it easier to ensure balanced temperatures throughout your home. Rated 3.9/5 stars with a 90-day warranty included with purchase.



