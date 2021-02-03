Microsoft releases KB4598291 update to fix lots of Windows 10 problems

Microsoft has released a new update for Windows 10, addressing various issues that have plagued users. Although the KB4598291 update is an optional one, it fixes so many problems that many people are going to want to get it installed straight away. This particular update is only available for Windows 10 May 2020 Update (version 2004) and Windows 10 October 2020 Update (20H2). See also: Leaked: Windows 10 21H1 release date may be later than you were expecting Microsoft releases Windows Terminal 1.6 Preview complete with new Settings UI Security researchers develop unofficial patch for drive-corrupting Windows 10 NTFS bug… [Continue Reading]