Apple shares tips from pro photographer for capturing floral images with iPhone 12 Pro
Published
Shot on iPhone 12 Pro Max by Nathan Underwood. Floral arrangements by Kiana Underwood.
Valentine’s Day day is this Sunday and ahead of the flowery, festive love holiday, Apple has shared a detailed post on “How to capture stunning floral photos with iPhone 12 Pro models.” And the write up from a professional floral photographer has tips that can be useful for a variety of subjects beyond flowers too.
more…