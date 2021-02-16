All-new Xbox Wireless Headset debuts at $99 with auto-muting mic, ear-cup dials, more

If you get your gaming fix on Xbox or PC, Microsoft has a brand-new headset for you. An all-new Xbox Wireless Headset with a sleek design is now available for pre-order. Microsoft touts this offering as having “best-in-class audio and chat performance,” features that can prove to be a big deal for every gamer. Wearers will benefit from industry-leading spatial sound technologies like Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone: X. Another great feature is that the microphone can detect when a player is not talking and automatically mute itself to keep background noise to a minimum. Continue reading to learn more.



