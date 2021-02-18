The 20 biggest announcements from today’s Nintendo Direct

Illustrations by Alex Castro / The Verge



For the first time in over a year, Nintendo hosted a full-fledged Direct presentation. The latest presentation was focused mostly on games slated to hit Nintendo’s hybrid gaming console, the Switch, sometime during the first half of 2021, though there were a few announcements for games that will hit later than that.



The nearly hour-long event included a slew of titles slated to hit the Switch before the year is half over, including ports for indie games such as Fall Guys and Outer Wilds and new installments in franchises like No More Heroes and Splatoon. Here are the biggest news announcements and trailers from today’s Nintendo Direct.



-Splatoon 3 inks its way onto Nintendo Switch in 2022-



The third installment in the Splatoon franchise...