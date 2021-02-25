Version 20H2 Now Running on 1 in 5 Windows 10 PCs

Microsoft’s latest Windows 10 feature update is version 20H2, and while the rollout is currently under way, more computers install it when the new tidbits become available on Windows Update. And according to data shared by AdDuplex, version 20H2 is now running on 20 percent of all Windows 10 PCs out there, while Windows 10 version 2004 remains the leading version with 41.8 percent of all computers already updated to Microsoft’s operating system. Windows 10 version 1909 continues to hold a share of 26.8 percent, while Windows 10 May 2019 Update, or version 1903, has dropped to 5.8 percent. Here are the full Windows 10 numbers at the time of writing: Windows 10 version 2004: 41.8% Windows 10 version 1909: 26.8% Windows 10 version 20H2: 20% Windows 10 version 1903: 5.8% Windows 10 version FCU and older: 2.1% Windows 10 version 1803: 1.7% Windows 10 v...