Save 20% on LEGO Super Mario kits: Starter Course $48, much more from $16

After seeing a collection of Mario Day deals go live this morning, The LEGO Group is now getting in on the savings with *20% off *a selection of its Super Mario creations at Amazon. Headlining is the LEGO Adventures with Mario Starter Course for *$47.99 shipped*. Normally fetching $60, today’s offer is one of the very first price cuts we’ve seen and marks a new all-time low. This 231-piece creation is centered around the exclusive electronic Mario figure which lets you merge all of the brick-built models with some classic Nintendo video game action. There’s also a selection of bricks to assemble your very own level complete with a Goomba, Bowser Jr., and more. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look at the experience and then head below for more from *$16*.



