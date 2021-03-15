Apple’s Leather Sleeve for iPhone 12Pro/Max/mini falls to new lows from $78 (Reg. $129)

Amazon is offering the Apple Leather Sleeve with MagSafe for iPhone 12 Pro Max at *$90.99 shipped*. Down from $129, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked for this model and color. The leather sleeve is designed to fit “snugly around the curves of your iPhone” to “protect it from scratches and drops.” Inside of the case, there’s room for a credit card and ID so that way you can leave your wallet at home. Plus, it’s compatible with other MagSafe accessories, like the charger, so you won’t have to remove your phone when it’s time to top off the battery. Head below for other great deals.



