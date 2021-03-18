Fisher-Price’s toddler xylophone hits Amazon all-time low at $6 + more kids’ toys from $5.50

We have spotted some solid offers on baby and toddler toys from Fisher-Price, Little Tikes, Disney, and more today. One standout is the Fisher-Price Classic Xylophone for *$6 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched at Walmart. Regularly up to $16, today’s offer is 62% off, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. Not only can the little ones have a blast smashing the bright colorful keys, but the whole thing is on wheels so they can drag it around via the tethered mallet. Helping to develop “hand-eye coordination and gross motor skills,” is it designed for infants ages 18-months or older. Rated 4+ stars from over 10,700 Amazon customers. Head below for more kids’ toy deals from *$5.50*.



more…