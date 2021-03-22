Take streams + meetings to the next level with Elgato’s Wave:1 USB microphone at low of $110

Amazon offers the Elgato Wave:1 USB Condenser Microphone for *$109.99 shipped*. Down from its $130 list price, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon and is the best available. If you’re after a way to give Zoom calls or Twitch streams an audio upgrade, this is a great choice. It offers up to 24-bit/48kHz analog to digital conversation so you can have “lush detail” in your voice. The Wave Link Software also allows you to control up to nine audio channels from music to your game and more for the ultimate customization. Plus, Elgato uses a technology they call “clipguard” that “makes distortion virtually impossible.” Rated 4.7/5 stars. Want to take a deeper dive? We have a hands-on review with the larger Wave:3, which shares many similarities with the Wave:1 on sale today.



